Authorities: man pointed gun at cops before fatal shooting

A black man who was fatally shot by St. Paul police had pointed a gun at officers twice after he was ordered to drop it, authorities said Saturday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also said authorities have video from a nearby building that shows the man with a gun, but does not capture the full incident.

