Authorities arrest 17-year-old in his mother's death

A woman was strangled by her teenage son in a case that has puzzled an affluent North Carolina town for more than a year, authorities said. Seventeen-year-old Arnav Uppalapati was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder in the 2015 death of his mother, according to a Town of Cary news release .

