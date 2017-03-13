Authorities arrest 17-year-old in his mother's death
A woman was strangled by her teenage son in a case that has puzzled an affluent North Carolina town for more than a year, authorities said. Seventeen-year-old Arnav Uppalapati was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder in the 2015 death of his mother, according to a Town of Cary news release .
