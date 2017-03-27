Arkansas lawmakers vote to keep hybrid Medicaid expansion
Lawmakers voted Thursday to keep Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion for another year as the state's governor prepares to seek new limits on the first-in-the-nation program. The House approved by a 77-13 vote the state's Medicaid budget, which includes the hybrid expansion.
