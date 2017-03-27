Arkansas lawmakers vote to keep hybri...

Arkansas lawmakers vote to keep hybrid Medicaid expansion

15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Lawmakers voted Thursday to keep Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion for another year as the state's governor prepares to seek new limits on the first-in-the-nation program. The House approved by a 77-13 vote the state's Medicaid budget, which includes the hybrid expansion.

