Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to...

Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid double execution

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Two Arkansas inmates scheduled for back-to-back lethal injections next month asked the parole board Friday to spare their lives, a longshot bid as the state prepares for an unprecedented four nights of double executions over a 10-day period. While Texas has executed eight people in a month - twice in 1997 - no state has executed that many prisoners in 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Ramsey ransom note was written by her ... 4 hr berrytea333 33
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 5 hr Texxy 158
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 5 hr Retribution 92
News Paul Wall & Baby Bash Avoid Indictment on Drug ... 7 hr butters_ 5
News Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym... 7 hr I DONT LIKE YOU 65
News Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M stud... 7 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 2
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 8 hr Steve Gratman 39
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC