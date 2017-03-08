Air pollution reduction program faces budget ax from Trump administration
The Trump administration's plans to cut funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will threaten a grant program that trucking, busing and construction companies say for years has helped them reduce smog from their vehicles. The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, first enacted by Congress in 2005 with broad, bipartisan support, was recently identified by the Office of Management and Budget as a program the White House could soon eliminate.
