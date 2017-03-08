Air pollution reduction program faces...

Air pollution reduction program faces budget ax from Trump administration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The Trump administration's plans to cut funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will threaten a grant program that trucking, busing and construction companies say for years has helped them reduce smog from their vehicles. The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, first enacted by Congress in 2005 with broad, bipartisan support, was recently identified by the Office of Management and Budget as a program the White House could soon eliminate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mount Vernon Man Indicted for Wire Fraud, Mail ... (Apr '11) 18 min Knowsfamilyhestol... 6
News Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly ... 35 min Jennifer 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 4 hr Victorio 27
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 5 hr Reason not empathy 1
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 5 hr Ups 435
News Daniel Ores Pulver Appellant v. the State of Te... 6 hr Kathy 1
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges 8 hr Sherrif fife 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC