After health care bill's withdrawal, elation and anger
The withdrawal of the Republican-sponsored health bill in the face of likely defeat Friday in the U.S. House seemed to ensure that the deep divisions over the Affordable Care Act and its possible replacement will continue to simmer. As news spread, Americans fell into familiar camps, either happy to see a Democratic effort live another day, or eager to see Republicans regroup and follow through with their "repeal Obamacare" promises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|29 min
|jonjedi
|119
|Boulder's notorious JonBenet Ramsey case sees T... (Aug '16)
|30 min
|Texxy
|14
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|42 min
|Satx422
|2
|After U.S. health bill's withdrawal, elation an...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|19
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|1
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|4 hr
|Say What
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC