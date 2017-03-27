ACLU asks Ohio city to stop charging ...

ACLU asks Ohio city to stop charging drug overdose survivors

14 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

An Ohio community is endangering drug addicts by criminally charging people revived by an overdose antidote, which could discourage calls for help, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday. The ACLU's Ohio chapter asked Washington Court House to end the practice, adopted by the city as an effort to fight the addictions epidemic locally.

