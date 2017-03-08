a Right-to-trya laws expose dying patients to exploitation, ethicists warn
In the past three years, 33 U.S. states have passed laws aimed at helping dying people get easier access to experimental treatments. Supporters say these patients are just looking for the “right to try” these treatments.
