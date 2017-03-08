A pre-dawn vote just gave House Republicans an early victory in overhauling Obamacare
Republicans on a pivotal House committee scored an initial triumph in their effort to scuttle former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, using a pre-dawn vote Thursday to abolish the tax penalty his statute imposes on people who don't purchase insurance and reshaping how millions of Americans buy medical care. Yet the a panel's approval of health care legislation only masked deeper problems Republican backers face.
Another AP story credited to some off the wall outlet. At least it was not the actual vote held at midnight on Christmas Eve like Obama and his all liberal vote did Obamatax.
A massive tax cut for the 1% while screwing over the poor & elderly.
Truly, this will make America great again!!
I believe Americans can thank Paul Ryan for this one.
You have used that lie for what, twenty years. I guess you believe that Hitler saying about telling a lie long enough idiots believe it. Ask your sock puppets, they can tell you if they do.
People talk a lot about the elderly and the poor being hurt in this country, but the most harm has come to the working class that fall through the cracks. Make too much for any help, yet can't afford a decent life. Being on medicaid beats a mediocre job!
Poor Kuda Boo Boo, does not realize the bill still has not been debated or voted on.
Speaking of "poor" and "boo boo," your reaction to my post bears no relation to its content and is also purely ad hominem. I did not erroneously state that the Republicans' virtually elusive bill "still has not been debated or voted on," as you erroneously seem to have gleaned.
I once again encourage you read thoroughly and understand my posts before reacting to them inappropriately -- and, of course, to respond respectfully. Please accept my extended patience with you as crediting you with capacity to correct these problems.
Bullcrap.
How many of your "working class" you claim "just can't afford" and stick it to the rest of us by being on Medicaid manage to come up with the money to smoke, drink, have cable TV, have hi-speed internet, buy video games, have the newest I-Phone, etc.
It's called prioritizing. People have NO PROBLEM running up the proverbial credit card for something like a vacation yet don't feel the need to be accountable for medical bills.
Oh pshaw, then explain pray tell what it is we are Thinking Paul Ryan for.
The bill is D.O.A.
If members of congress had to purchase their own health insurance maybe they would come to different conclusions. They actually expect taxpayers to pay for their lifetime 'benefits.' They would find out just how predatory insurance companies can be! The right wingers and teabaggers have been spouting the same ideas for decades.
You are preaching to the choir here, you said nothing that I disagree with.
We should thank Ryan for pushing a bill that's too flawed to succeed.
I don't trust Ryan, he looks like a sneaky snake.
Pre-dawn in Washington is around 10:30am.
It's worse than that. He's a Republican.
I am neither rep or dem, I am simply disgusted with lame politicians on all sides.
Well said. The swamp is overflowing like never before. Removing the current lunatic-in-chief would at least lower the detritus level.
There's a $400 million dollar tax dodge for healthcare executives. And combined $600 billion dollar tax cut for top income earners over 10 years.
They've wrangled healthcare from America's working poor and low income families to sweeten the purse of individuals bringing in more than $250,000 per year
That's expected from Republicans who have all the legislative power in Congress. There is nothing Democrats can do, also employers are no longer obligated to provide healthcare insurance benefits for their employees
Insurers can resume selling gimmick plans that cover limited contingencies and deny paying for medical services not covered in your policy.
In the independent market you can now purchase an insurance policy that essentially covers nothing, just as many of you had before,. You can claim you're insured. Just don't expect that the cheap policy pays for anything.
It's not flawed if you have a very stable and good income and a solid healthcare plan. If you're marginally employed and compensated with iffy healthcare insurance or part of the working poor you're going to get shut out of access to healthcare.
Senior citizens depending on Medicaid are in position to be pushed over the hill. Next year Medicaid becomes a rationed program every subscriber will have a limited amount of services
Likely, the individuals who thought it best to sit out the November election will feel the brunt of their decisions should there become a need to seek help from the government. That door is closing.
They're giving high dollar earners their tax money back
