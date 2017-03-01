Seven Baltimore police officers face indictment Wednesday on racketeering charges, accused of robbing victims, filing false affidavits and making fraudulent overtime claims, federal prosecutors said. 7 Baltimore officers arrested, accused of robbing victims Seven Baltimore police officers face indictment Wednesday on racketeering charges, accused of robbing victims, filing false affidavits and making fraudulent overtime claims, federal prosecutors said.

