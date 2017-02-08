Women being subjected to unfair questioning in sexual assault trials, says MP
Liz Savile Roberts warned that women are being unfairly subjected to "humiliating" cross-examination over their sexual history and choice of clothing.
Lawyers defending a sex attacker tried to blame his accuser by quizzing her over why she wore a red dress the night she was assaulted, an MP has said. Liz Savile Roberts warned that women are being unfairly subjected to "humiliating" cross-examination over their sexual history and choice of clothing.
#1 12 hrs ago
