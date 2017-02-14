Woman charged after breaking windows and leaving bacon at California mosque
Authorities say a 30-year-old woman is being charged with hate crimes after police say she broke windows and left bacon at a Northern California mosque. The Sacramento Bee reports that the Yolo County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis on Tuesday.
