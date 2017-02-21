With repeal in air, Wolf gives robust...

With repeal in air, Wolf gives robust defense of health law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Carl Goulden, of Littlestown, speaks during a news conference with state officials in the Pennsylvania Capitol about how the 2010 federal health care law had protected him from medical bills stemming from two major heart attacks, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama... 3 min Dee Dee Dee 4
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 52 min spocko 91
News Serial Burglar Accused of Break-In While Out On... 1 hr lol 1
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 2 hr Retribution 11
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 3 hr Scum Bag 411
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... 6 hr Milwaukee 1
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... 14 hr As I see it 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC