Widow of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Omar Mateen to Remain in Custody,...

Noor Salman, the jailed widow of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, will remain in custody and undergo a psychological evaluation, a judge ruled Wednesday after her lawyers appeared in federal court in California fighting for her release on bond. Salman, who appeared in court wearing a red jumpsuit with an orange T-shirt underneath, looked back at her family members who were in attendance.

