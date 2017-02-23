White House expects Justice crackdown...

White House expects Justice crackdown on legalized marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

The Justice Department will step up enforcement of federal law against recreational marijuana, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday, offering the Trump administration's strongest indication to date of a looming crackdown on the drug, even as a solid majority of Americans believe it should be legal. "I do believe you'll see greater enforcement of it," Spicer said in response to a question during a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ... 10 min Mikey 4
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 51 min RustyS 104
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 1 hr Retribution 21
News Scott Pruitt tries to calm a rattled EPA workforce 3 hr Fair Game 1
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... 4 hr Milwaukee 2
News Wayne County business owners sentenced after fa... 4 hr Prison Lover 8
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 19 hr Its a shame 414
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC