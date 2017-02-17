When Sanna Dilawar reported a domesti...

When Sanna Dilawar reported a domestic assault, police in Torrington, ...

The state's rate of dual arrests - where both parties in a violent dispute wind up arrested - is nearly 10 times the national average. When Sanna Dilawar reported a domestic assault, police in Torrington, Connecticut, arrested her along with her husband under a procedure known as "dual arrests."

