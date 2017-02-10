What to Watch: Abbott's NFL feud, fos...

What to Watch: Abbott's NFL feud, foster care, abortion case

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Westport News

In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Gov. Abbott has slammed the NFL for opposing Texas' proposed transgender "bathroom bill."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Korban responds to suit: Doctor denies accusati... (Jun '11) 19 min Eddie Driskill 109
News Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA ... 24 min Hostis Publicus 17
News Duke Approves - Safe Space' For Illegal Immigrants 3 hr Well Well 4
News Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants... 7 hr spud 4
News Wheat Ridge doctor pleads guilty in oxycodone p... (May '13) 12 hr Susanne 2
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 14 hr American 21
News Police: More girls come forward in Perry molest... 16 hr betterntunnels 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC