Wear orange this Valentine's Day
This Valentine's Day, advocates against domestic violence are urging people to eschew the typical pinks and reds of the holiday and wear orange instead. Admittedly, it's for a rather unromantic reason - to raise awareness about teen dating violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case
|3 min
|DC Dave
|3
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|11 min
|DedRed
|7
|Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask...
|4 hr
|Jmelonhead
|2
|Kimble County Sheriff's Office's early morning ...
|5 hr
|ROCA
|1
|US immigration agents arrest hundreds in nation...
|7 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|6
|GPD save 9 from overdosing since beginning of y...
|8 hr
|Brian
|2
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Mon
|ddmu
|32
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC