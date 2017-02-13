Wear orange this Valentine's Day

Wear orange this Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, advocates against domestic violence are urging people to eschew the typical pinks and reds of the holiday and wear orange instead. Admittedly, it's for a rather unromantic reason - to raise awareness about teen dating violence.

