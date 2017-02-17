Virginia GOP House Speaker announces ...

Virginia GOP House Speaker announces retirement

15 hrs ago Read more: WMDT

Republican House Speaker William J. Howell said Monday he is retiring will not seek re-election when his term ends in January. House Majority Leader Kirk Cox is expected to be Howell's successor, though other Republicans may try to challenge him.

