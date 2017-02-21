Utah town struggles after teens charg...

Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl's shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Residents of a small town in northern Utah struggled to comprehend Wednesday why two teenage boys plotted to rob and kill a 14-year-old girl before shooting her in the head and leaving her critically wounded in a ditch, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old suspects do not have any serious criminal history, and both had no known problems at Smithfield's only high school, court and school officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... 1 hr Milwaukee 1
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 8 hr WasteWater 7
News Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama... 9 hr Hostis Publicus 2
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 9 hr spocko 87
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... 9 hr As I see it 1
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 9 hr Rshermr 93
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 12 hr psycho killer 410
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC