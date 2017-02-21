Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressm...

Unlike colleagues, Michigan congressman embraces town halls

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

U.S Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, left, shakes hands with Battle Creek resident Toni Ailene Morris after a town hall meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at the Full Blast Recreation Center in Battle Creek, Mich. Amash is embracing the town halls that many of his Republican counterparts in Congress have avoided as people lash out at President Donald Trump's early actions and the planned repeal of the federal health care law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 1 hr HITLER ALT-RIGHT ... 36
News Ganim's extra benefits raise questions 5 hr BPT 2
News Shooting probe ongoing; SBI findings pending (Jul '16) 7 hr Mkz6 2
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 9 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 123
News Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To ... 11 hr judges indabag 2
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... 12 hr Well Well 10
News US public schools take steps to protect undocum... 22 hr tomin cali 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC