Trump toasts nation's governors ahead of health care talks

President Donald Trump has toasted the nation's governors, welcoming state leaders to a black-tie ball at the White House ahead of discussions about his plans to repeal and replace the so-called Obamacare law. Trump welcomed 46 governors and their spouses to the annual Governors' Ball Sunday evening at the White House, the first major social event of his administration.

