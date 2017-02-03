Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty
Some have far-reaching implications, most notably Trump's temporary refugee and immigration ban, but others disappear without explanation, including planned executive actions on cybersecurity and the president's demand for an investigation into unsubstantiated voter fraud. The day's agenda can quickly be overtaken by presidential tweets, which often start flashing on smartphones just as the nation's capital is waking up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|4 min
|Now you know
|13
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|22 min
|Non-state Actor
|66
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Another mother
|51
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Parking Phart
|4
|Police: Man arrested after complaining he didn'... (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Loudest Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC