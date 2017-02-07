Trump remarks latest evidence of heal...

Trump remarks latest evidence of health law repeal slowdown

Republicans insisted Monday that they're moving ahead on their effort to void the health care law, even as President Donald Trump's latest remarks conceded that the effort could well stretch into next year. "Maybe it will take till sometime into next year, but we are certainly going to be in the process," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly that was broadcast Sunday.

Chicago, IL

