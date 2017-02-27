Trump ordering review of Obama rule p...

Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting small streams

12 hrs ago

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday mandating a review of an Obama-era rule aimed at protecting small streams and wetlands from development and pollution. The order will instruct the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to review a rule that redefined "waters of the United States" protected under the Clean Water Act to include smaller creeks and wetlands, according to a senior White House official.

Chicago, IL

