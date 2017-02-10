Trump: No tolerance for violence agai...

Trump: No tolerance for violence against police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

He tells a group of police chiefs that his administration will give their departments the resources to recruit and retain officers. Trump also says “no one in America should be punished” simply for growing up in a place where violence may be prevalent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 80
News Trump orders better police protection, crackdow... 1 hr Wildchild 1
News TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill 1 hr huey goins 6
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) 3 hr CYDY FAN 3
News ACLU: Memo is - shocking' 4 hr Cashier 101 1
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 6 hr Russian Ainu 22
News Sessions confirmed as U.S. attorney general aft... 9 hr kuda 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC