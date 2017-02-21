Texas, Trump administration seek to d...

Texas, Trump administration seek to delay voter ID hearing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The U.S. Justice Department joined Texas' attorney general Wednesday in asking a federal court to delay a hearing on the state's voter ID law, the latest signal that the federal government might drop its opposition to the law now that Donald Trump is president. In the joint filing, the Justice Department and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked to delay next Tuesday's hearing until summer because the Texas Legislature is considering changes to the existing law, which a federal court has found to be discriminatory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 5 hr WasteWater 7
News Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama... 6 hr Hostis Publicus 2
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 6 hr spocko 87
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... 6 hr As I see it 1
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 6 hr Rshermr 93
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 9 hr psycho killer 410
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) 14 hr William B 34
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC