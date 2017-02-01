Texas legislators seek funding ban for 'sanctuary cities'
Gov. Greg Abbott, right, talks with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, left, before a briefing on border security Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters... . Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, left, talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, before a briefing on border security Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headqu... AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Republicans eager to reinforce President Donald Trump's call for a crackdown on illegal immigration pushed Thursday to deny state money for local jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate, an issue Gov. Greg Abbott has declared to be an "emergency" facing the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|39 min
|Jolamom
|21
|Pittsfield bar facing sanctions for serving min...
|1 hr
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|3
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|50
|DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri...
|2 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|29
|Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO...
|4 hr
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Police say elderly woman lost $15,000 in scam (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|Clarence
|315
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC