Texas governor blocks sheriff funds over 'sanctuary cities'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blocked funding for the first time over so-called "sanctuary cities" after Austin's sheriff stopped complying with all federal immigration detainers. Abbott spokesman John Wittman said Wednesday that $1.5 million in previously approved criminal justice grants will no longer go to Travis County.

