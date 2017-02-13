Son of ex-Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky arrested on child sex charges
One of Jerry Sandusky's adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message.
