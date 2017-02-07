Sex assault, date-rape drug allegations rattle Northwestern
The school received tips about two alleged incidents, one on January 21 and the other this month, according to a campus security alert issued Monday night. These are the latest claims associated with a chilling problem that is significant on US college campuses, an extensive recent survey found.
