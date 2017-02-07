Sex assault, date-rape drug allegatio...

Sex assault, date-rape drug allegations rattle Northwestern

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

The school received tips about two alleged incidents, one on January 21 and the other this month, according to a campus security alert issued Monday night. These are the latest claims associated with a chilling problem that is significant on US college campuses, an extensive recent survey found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R... 35 min kuda 71
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 1 hr PoliciaFederal 69
News Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask... 1 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 2 hr DedRed 107
News TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill 4 hr God bless Texas 1
News Murdered Queens Jogger's Family Pushing for Enh... 12 hr Go Blue Forever 1
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 12 hr Ainu 21
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,507 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC