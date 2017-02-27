Sessions: More violence around pot than 'one would think'
The Justice Department will try to adopt "responsible policies" for enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says, adding that he believes violence surrounds sales and use of the drug in the U.S. In a meeting with reporters Monday, Sessions said the department was reviewing an Obama administration Justice Department memo that gave states flexibility in passing marijuana laws. The comments were in keeping with remarks last week from White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said the Justice Department would step up enforcement of federal law against recreational marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|3 min
|Rosa
|3
|CityNews investigation: Convicted cops who kept...
|11 min
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|12 min
|spocko
|42
|Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl...
|13 min
|Gina
|2
|Sessionsa tough on crime talk could lead to ful...
|24 min
|kuda
|23
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|32
|Trump budget plan boosts Pentagon, trims State ...
|1 hr
|lolololol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC