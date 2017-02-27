Sessions: More violence around pot th...

Sessions: More violence around pot than 'one would think'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Justice Department will try to adopt "responsible policies" for enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says, adding that he believes violence surrounds sales and use of the drug in the U.S. In a meeting with reporters Monday, Sessions said the department was reviewing an Obama administration Justice Department memo that gave states flexibility in passing marijuana laws. The comments were in keeping with remarks last week from White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said the Justice Department would step up enforcement of federal law against recreational marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... 3 min Rosa 3
News CityNews investigation: Convicted cops who kept... 11 min cannot trust em a... 1
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... 12 min spocko 42
News Utah town struggles after teens charged in girl... 13 min Gina 2
News Sessionsa tough on crime talk could lead to ful... 24 min kuda 23
News Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 32
News Trump budget plan boosts Pentagon, trims State ... 1 hr lolololol 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC