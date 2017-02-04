Seattle judge derided by Trump known for conservative views

The Seattle judge derided by President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday after blocking Trump's executive order on immigration is known for his conservative legal views, for a record of helping disadvantaged children that includes fostering six of them, and for dramatically declaring "black lives matter" during a hearing on police reform in 2015. Judge James L. Robart, 69, was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, following a distinguished 30-year career in private practice that included his selection to the American College of Trial Lawyers, an honor bestowed on less than 1 percent of lawyers.

