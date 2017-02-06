Scores of EPA workers object to Trump...

Scores of EPA workers object to Trump's pick to lead agency

Hundreds of current and former employees of the Environmental Protection Agency are speaking out against President Donald Trump's pick to head the department. About 300 people, including scores of EPA employees, rallied Monday across the street from the agency's regional headquarters in downtown Chicago to oppose Scott Pruitt's nomination.

Chicago, IL

