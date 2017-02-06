Scores of EPA workers object to Trump's pick to lead agency
Hundreds of current and former employees of the Environmental Protection Agency are speaking out against President Donald Trump's pick to head the department. About 300 people, including scores of EPA employees, rallied Monday across the street from the agency's regional headquarters in downtown Chicago to oppose Scott Pruitt's nomination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|8 min
|RWPorter
|56
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|55 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|20
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|72
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Floyd73
|79
|GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o...
|10 hr
|Heartz8077
|32
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|10 hr
|Meat pocket
|402
|Woman charged with having sex with minor may av...
|13 hr
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC