Sandusky's son awaits hearing on child sex abuse allegations
Jerry Sandusky's adult son is in a Pennsylvania jail, awaiting a hearing next week on charges he pressured one teenage girl to send him naked photos and asked her teen sister to give him oral sex. Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, faces 14 counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|13 min
|Right44
|117
|El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case
|19 min
|ElChucolate9I5
|5
|Police keep eye on sex offenders
|1 hr
|Lisa Math
|3
|ICE Raids Spark Fear, Rumors in NYC's Immigrant...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Time to get tough on animal abuse (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|lol
|84
|Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|Why take a chance
|17
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|3 hr
|Latisha
|10
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC