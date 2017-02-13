Rules require better care for home pa...

Rules require better care for home patients

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Home health agencies will be required to become more responsive to patients and their caregivers under the first major overhaul of rules governing these organizations in almost 30 years. The federal regulations, published last month, specify the conditions under which 12,600 home health agencies can participate in Medicare and Medicaid, serving more than 5 million seniors and younger adults with disabilities through these government programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) 5 hr ddmu 32
News Police keep eye on sex offenders 5 hr Southie Golf Club 2
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 6 hr Twizzler937 124
News Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16) 7 hr Tony KISER 10
News Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R... 10 hr lol 73
News Officer shot his own bullet-proof vest (Jun '10) 12 hr Mozzarella Phart 27
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) 22 hr poop deck pappy 71
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC