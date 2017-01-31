Review of legal aid system launched

Legal aid provides publicly-funded legal advice and representation in court for those most in need the year-long review will explore how best it can contribute to improving people's lives now and in the future. The review will be chaired by Martyn Evans, chief executive of the Carnegie Trust, who will be backed an expert advisory group including legal aid board chief Colin Lancaster, members of the Law Society and the Faculty of Advocates and representatives from Police Scotland and Citizens Advice Scotland.

