Republicans postpone settling Obamacare subsidies lawsuit

When it comes to Obamacare, Republicans can't even agree on one of the easier decisions they have to make: whether to temporarily fund the law's cost-sharing subsidies. The House GOP and the Trump administration said they need another three months to come to a resolution, according to a motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

