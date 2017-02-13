Report: Privatized Medicaid program c...

Report: Privatized Medicaid program costly, serving fewer

Read more: Valley Morning Star

An independent review of the privatization of a state program that transports poor Texans to medical appointments has found that it has cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars while serving far fewer people.

