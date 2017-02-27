Records show EPA's Pruitt used privat...

Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, despite denial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt occasionally used private email to communicate with staff while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general, despite telling Congress that he always used a state email account for government business. Pruitt emails obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show exchanges where the Republican used a private account hosted by Apple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessionsa tough on crime talk could lead to ful... 2 hr snarky anarchy 15
News Antioch: Punishing students for big offenses ca... 5 hr Frustrated Parent 3
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... 7 hr gwww 12
News Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to ful... 9 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 12
News Trump toasts US governors as health care talks ... 9 hr anonymous 6
News Berryhill proposes bill to aid in deporting vio... 9 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14) 13 hr Fitus T Bluster 30
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC