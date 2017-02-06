RCMP commissioner expresses fears ove...

RCMP commissioner expresses fears over militarization of police forces

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson says he is afraid of the increasing militarization of police forces across the country, which includes a growing emphasis on guns over brains. Paulson says he wants his officers to have the best equipment possible to uphold the law as well as protect the public and themselves.

