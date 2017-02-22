Principals to bar immigration agents from Chicago schools
CHICAGO – Chicago Public Schools has instructed its principals not to let federal immigration agents inside district buildings without a criminal warrant. Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson also urged principals Tuesday to have parents update student emergency contact forms and include backup contacts in case parents are detained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ...
|1 hr
|WasteWater
|7
|Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama...
|2 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ...
|2 hr
|spocko
|87
|Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi...
|2 hr
|As I see it
|1
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|3 hr
|Rshermr
|93
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|6 hr
|psycho killer
|410
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|William B
|34
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC