Principals to bar immigration agents from Chicago schools

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

CHICAGO – Chicago Public Schools has instructed its principals not to let federal immigration agents inside district buildings without a criminal warrant. Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson also urged principals Tuesday to have parents update student emergency contact forms and include backup contacts in case parents are detained.

Chicago, IL

