Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts
President Donald Trump, flanked by Independence Blue Cross CEO Daniel J. Hilferty, left, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson, speaks during a meeting with health insurance company executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. President Donald Trump, flanked by Independence Blue Cross CEO Daniel J. Hilferty, left, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson, speaks during a meeting with health insurance company executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,008
The Left Coast
|
#1 14 hrs ago
All we can do is hope every working American will still save over $2,500 a year on their health insurance, like we did under obamacare. Now to do this, they will need to use the same progressive math Obama did. We planned to raise your insurance costs by $5,000 a year, but we only raised it $2,500, so you actually saved $2,500.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action . . . instead of a health care system focusing on helping us stay healthy and keeping the cost down. The fact that it is a 'profit driven' sick-care system is not helping. TrumpÂ’s notion of vouchers and healthcare savings account is nothing short of an insult to anyoneÂ’s intelligence.
|
#3 13 hrs ago
]We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action? You had 8 years of Obama to fix so I guess it failed. Here is a question you dumb ASS. I know this hard for you Liberals who have no jobs and if you do it;s flipping burgers for 50 years. You Liberal at 20 ever thing about like 50 years down the roadf or saving money for your own kids education, or maybe bettering yourself in an education so when you have 5 damn kids that you can pay for their medial.? I did at 19 years of age. Sent 5 girls though college and a boy and they helped by working. I served in the Marines from 1983 to 2014 and all you Liberals can do is cry and why we cant's pay to raise and educate your Liberal family! I planned and paid for it but you want it given to you.
|
#4 13 hrs ago
Testify! And thank you for your service!
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Thank you and Simper FI
|
#7 12 hrs ago
And you did all this while living in your moms basement ... wow!
|
#8 11 hrs ago
Guess it has been more complicated that an orange twist of the hair. If trumpy was better read, better informed and smarter than a box of rocks trump would understand a capaign screech is easy; intelligence not so much.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,049
NYC
|
#9 11 hrs ago
Democrats lost the elections because they offered more destruction, riot, cop killing, anarchy and lawlessness with open border for the Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists from the Middle east, Drug dealers and gangsters from South America with globalist no-America agenda of new world. The liberal Democrat low life Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist supporter Keith Ellison calls for impeachment of Trump and creating Caliphate of Shariya laws in America. Tom Perez is the new ugly face of America hating communists and America self destructionist Jihadist Mozlem Brother who will not stop at nothing in their efforts to destroy American and build Caliphate over its ruins as ordered by Hillary who created ISIL Caliphate along the borders of Israel. Evidently, the so called Democratic Party of pathetic losers is torn between communists and illegal invaders immigrants from South American communist countries including Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba led by Tom Perez on one hand, and the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist thugs and ISIS Caliphate in Jerusalem sympathizers that supported the Obama agenda follower Keith Ellison. Hillary Clinton supports Latino communist leader Tom Perez who could easily replace Castro in Cuba and Perez of Venezuela while she called recently for resistance and persistence which is the Palestinian terrorist Intifada war against ...the great patriotic president Trump because Hillary lost the elections because she called for a borderless America as part of the new globalist world order with no constitution, and of course no Anthem or American flag which became nuisance to liberal democrats. Hillary legacy to the world is the ISIL caliphate that starts at Iraq and portions of Afghanistan and including Syria along the borders f Israel and seeking expansion to Jerusalem as the Palestinian Caliphate if ISIL which is the new agenda of the Mozlem Brother Democratic Party led by black panthers and Louis Farrakhan supporter Keith Ellison. Good luck Democratic Party of losers and America and Israel haters and anti-Semitics with the destruction of Israel and creating Mozlem Brother Caliphate side by side with Iranian nuke superpower all over the Middle East.
|
#10 11 hrs ago
Lots of examples of those who need stroking about how special they are (why is it so prevalent with trumpsters) where thousands have contrbuted to our society with silver spooks and tax loop holes, have paid our taxes and would be happy to show our tax returns. You can't say that about trump, n'est-ce pas?
|
#11 11 hrs ago
Do you also believe in Pizzagate and Santa is white/ black or made of M&Ms?!
|
#12 11 hrs ago
The way you had it it was headed to becoming eliminated entirely.It was going broke and no insurers.
|
#13 11 hrs ago
Apparently you werent one that was paying the high rates.Your lucky you get any.I get mine through work.
|
#14 3 hrs ago
That's more then you did living under a bridge you troll!!!! You can't be cured of being a commune-dwelling wuss, but maybe we can hold a benefit concert.
|
#15 3 hrs ago
Simple. They still pay more taxes then 47 % of Liberals who pay zero and yet still milk the tax system for thousands in return.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,087
Location hidden
|
#16 2 hrs ago
Thank you for your service. 21 years in the Marine Corps is quite an accomplishment, and raising six children without any financial help during that time must have been a commitment as well.
It's too bad that the government didn't provide for health care for your fairly large family while you were serving our country. Not only that, but you would think the military would provide for additional benefits for housing costs, or the cost of feeding such a large tribe.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,087
Location hidden
|
#17 2 hrs ago
That's not fair.
Everyone knows that married soldiers have to live in free on base housing. Their children are forced to attend free on base schooling. They are given free medical care through government paid health insurance.
Did I mention how much more expensive it is to have to shop in the on base PX?
No wonder why the world's greatest president in history didn't want to serve!
|
#18 1 hr ago
Typical Liberal smart-ass. Those are benefits from the job you stupid bastard unlike you Liberals on welfare who don't work and get the same provided by tax payers like me you idiot. I'm curious, you celebrity-adoring hypocrite, what exactly does your big head compensate for?
|
#19 1 hr ago
Hey, you cannabis-cultivating weenie, I can see why you're often lost in thoughtÂ—it's unfamiliar territory.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,087
Location hidden
|
#20 1 hr ago
Sorry grunt, but as a veteran of the USAF, I am fully aware of all the extra benefits given married personnel over the single troops.
If the military wanted to reduce costs, you would have lived in the barracks and paid for civilian housing for your family. Do you know how much it costs to provide all of the blocks of married housing on every base? Or the cost of all those extra MP's to keep bratty dependents in line?
You would have also had additional withholding to pay for their insurance rather than rely on what was referred to as CHAMPUS when I was in. There's no need for extra costs just because of your life choices.
|
#21 1 hr ago
Yours was given to you.
Your monthly subsidy which military families receive covered your mortgages while you were on active duty.
Having the government pay your family's mortgage and with a five piece, you were given a chunk of money for a home..
You should have been able to put 5 kids through school over a military career.
The active military personnel who live in the Washington D.C. area could never afford to live in this community without those same subsidies. That subsidy helps military personnel qualify for and cover those mortgages and rents.
|
|
