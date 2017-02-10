Polygamous families protest bigamy law at Utah Capitol
Holding signs that read, "I love all my moms," and "If we were gay, we'd be OK," the group rallied in the rain on the steps of the Utah Capitol on Friday afternoon. "I am not a criminal," proclaimed Joe Darger, a Utah man who has three wives and helped organize the rally.
