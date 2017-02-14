Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts

In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Seema Verma, left, then President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, gets on an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Verma, President Trump's pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid consulted Vice President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana's governor, a post she maintained amid a web of business arrangements, including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties.

