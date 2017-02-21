Philadelphia Doctor Admits Selling Pr...

Philadelphia Doctor Admits Selling Prescriptions to Addicts

A doctor has admitted his role in peddling prescriptions from a now-defunct clinic in Philadelphia that specialized in helping drug addicts. Seventy-eighty-year-old Dr. Alan Summers on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to charges including conspiracy, drug distribution, money laundering and health care fraud.

