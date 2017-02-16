Philadelphia-area teacher charged wit...

Philadelphia-area teacher charged with sex assault of 3-year-old at Catholic school

A preschool teacher at a suburban Philadelphia Roman Catholic school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 32-year-old Michael Barbee, of Yeadon, Pa., is accused of forcibly touching the girl during nap time.

