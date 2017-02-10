Partisan power struggle overshadows North Carolina governor

FILE-In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, smiles after taking the oath of office during the start of the 2017 Legislative session at the North Carolina General Assembly in Ral... . FILE-In this file photo taken Thursday, June 23, 2016, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Guilford, right, listens during a Senate session at the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. A North Carolina ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.