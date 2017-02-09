'Parents' worst nightmare': Man accused of serial child rape kept 'perverse shrine'

A man accused of serial child rape kept a "perverse shrine" in his trailer home which included at least 1,000 pornographic images of children and hundreds of used pairs of children's underwear, according to prosecutors. William Charles Thomas, a 58-year-old handyman from Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was arraigned on Tuesday on 51 charges, including five counts of child rape .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.