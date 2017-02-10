OSHA: Airport employee apparently dem...

OSHA: Airport employee apparently demoted in retaliation

OSHA Assistant Regional Administrator Mary Ann Howe wrote in a recent letter a preliminary finding from the agency's investigation suggests Abdul-Malik Ali was warranted in blowing the whistle on inadequate staffing and a lack of de-icing chemicals on snow removal crews in recent winters at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cleveland.com ... (more)

